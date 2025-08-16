RSS And BJP Are One Ideological Family, No Friction Between Us: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): RSS leader Ram Madhav has categorically asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are part of the same ideological family, and there is no friction between the two, as both organisations work in their respective fields of politics and social service. The senior RSS leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the 100-year history of the RSS during his Independence Day speech.

When asked about certain doubts over possible "friction" between the two organisations in an interview with ANI, RSS leader Ram Madhav dismissed any such speculation and reiterated that the two organisations are united in regards to ideology and working for the development of the country, with BJP working in politics, and RSS working outside it for social service to the nation.

"These atkale (speculations) are always put from time to time. If they don't find any issue then RSS is brought forward and said that there is friction between RSS and BJP. RSS and BJP ek vaicharik parivar ke sambandh mein joode hue two sangathan hai (RSS and BJP are two organisations joined together under the same ideological umbrella)," Madhav, former National General Secretary of BJP told ANI here.

The RSS leader's remarks come amid Congress and other opposition parties criticising PM Modi for his address for mentioning the 100-year-old Sangh. Congress leaders have called the mention of the organisation an "insult to the Constitution and tricolour."

There has also been speculation on a tense relation between the Sangh and the BJP with political opponents alluding to it. "BJP works with a political angle, and RSS works outside politics, does multiple types of service for the development of the country. We are of the same ideological family so we keep in touch, and in that there have never been any tensions. There is no tension," Ram Madhav added.

Madhav further reiterated that people from all sorts of diverse political backgrounds are welcome in the organisation, including the Congress. He however, criticised the act of opposing the RSS for "political gains." "Some people, due to political reasons, have always opposed RSS, for example some Congress leaders. They opposed for political reasons but ultimately everyone knew inside them that RSS is works for the Hindu religion and the country while being away from politics.

The organisation is doing the work of making good people, man-making, that everyone knows. In our lower levels of organisation, everyone from diverse backgrounds gets a chance to work," he said.

"When I say that from all political backgrounds get a chance, that means Congress is also included in it, but some people feel that if they oppose RSS then they will benefit politically," he added.

He further mentioned how the Sangh works for building good people, doing 'man-making' in the organisation.

The RSS leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, saying that the speech sent a "very good message across the country and RSS workers." "With Prime Minister mentioning RSS on its 100-year anniversary, and also appreciating the work done by the organisation for the nation, and also saying that the swayamsevak be an inspiration for all, these things have been appreciated by the people of RSS after hearing them. But there are crores of other people in the country, who are not perhaps part of the organisation and watch it from outside and understand the work done, those people are also appreciated this (PM's remarks)," he added.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi praised RSS for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

