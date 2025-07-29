BJP Mahila Morcha In Dhamtari Sends 5,000 Rakhis To Soldiers Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Dhamtari, July 29 (IANS) Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, women of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday have handed over around 5,000 Rakhis to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for soldiers stationed on the country’s borders and at Maoist frontlines.

Along with sending the Rakhis, the women also tied Rakhis to SP Suraj Singh Parihar and pledged their support and commitment to women’s safety.

This annual initiative aims to remind the brave soldiers that they are not forgotten during festivals. While most people celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families, soldiers continue to stand guard in harsh terrains, often unable to return home.

Their absence is felt most during festivals like Raksha Bandhan, a celebration that symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters.

Recognising this void, the women of the Dhamtari BJP Mahila Morcha have been sending Rakhis to the security forces for the past 21 years.

This year, a large number of Mahila Morcha workers gathered at the SP’s office to continue the tradition.

Along with handing over the Rakhis, they offered prayers for the safety and well-being of the soldiers and reaffirmed their pledge to support and protect the defenders of the nation.

Speaking to IANS, Parvati Wadhwani of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Dhamtari, said, "We are tying Rakhis on their hands, so they don’t feel left out. We have been doing this for more than 20 years. This year, we’ve sent 5,000 Rakhis."

Chandrakala Patel of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Dhamtari, added, "We have been doing this for the last 20 years. Even on Raksha Bandhan, they are protecting us. That’s why we thought, why shouldn’t we tie Rakhis to them?"

SP Suraj Singh Parihar appreciated the initiative and said, "This tradition has been going on for the last 20 years. Women from this district send Rakhis to the soldiers posted at borders. It’s a great step."

In 2025, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9. Also known as Rakhi, this festival honours the bond between siblings. Sisters tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their long life and protection, while brothers pledge to safeguard their sisters in return — a bond mirrored in the connection between citizens and soldiers.

