ABP News has exclusively accessed the detailed chargesheet, which uncovers how Sonam Raghuvanshi, with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three accomplices, orchestrated the brutal killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Shillong.

According to the chargesheet, Sonam and Raj had carefully plotted Raja’s murder well before the trip. The couple left for Shillong on May 21, 2025, under the pretext of a honeymoon. However, behind the romantic façade lay a deadly plan.

Two Failed Attempts Before the Murder

The document reveals that the killers made two earlier attempts to murder Raja on May 23, 2025, but both plans fell through.

First attempt – Sohpung Waterfalls:

The group - Sonam, Vishal, Akash, and Anand - first stopped at Sohpung Waterfalls. Sonam reportedly signaled the others, saying, “This is the opportunity.” But realizing that the area was too open and crowded, they decided to abort the plan. Instead, they took some pictures and continued on their way.

Second attempt - A bend before Wei Sawdong:

A short while later, they stopped again near a sharp bend before Wei Sawdong Falls. Sonam allegedly hinted once more that this could be their moment. The killers planned to push Raja into a gorge while he was taking photos, but on inspection, they found it wasn’t deep enough to ensure his death. Once again, they backed out.

The Final Act at Wei Sawdong Parking Area

The group then reached the Wei Sawdong Parking Area, where the murder was finally executed.

As per the chargesheet, Sonam and Raja arrived first, followed by Anand, and later Vishal and Akash. It was here that Sonam reportedly told Vishal in a low voice: "Finish the job here - there won’t be another chance."

Vishal then retrieved a bag from the scooter’s trunk, which contained two sharp weapons. He kept one and handed the other to Anand. Both men tucked the weapons into their waistbands before moving toward Raja.

Raja walked toward the viewpoint, unaware of what was about to happen. While he chatted with Anand and showed him photos on his phone, Vishal struck him violently on the back of the head. Raja collapsed instantly.

As Raja fell, Sonam quietly walked back toward the parking area. Anand then hit Raja again, followed by Akash, who delivered the final blow. Raja died on the spot.

Afterward, the three men dragged the body and threw it into a nearby ditch before fleeing the scene.

What the Chargesheet Reveals

The chargesheet paints a grim picture of betrayal and premeditated violence. It documents every step of the conspiracy - from planning the trip to selecting the murder site. The investigation also details how Sonam allegedly manipulated those around her to execute her plan.

The police have promised to disclose additional findings as the case progresses, and ABP News will continue to reveal new layers of this shocking crime.

ABP News has accessed the exclusive chargesheet in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, revealing chilling details of how the alleged conspiracy unfolded.

According to the chargesheet, complainant Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s elder brother, filed a missing person report on May 24, 2025. He informed the police that Raja and his wife Sonam had left for Shillong on May 21, 2025, for their honeymoon and were staying at Balaji Guest House.

Two days later, on May 22, the couple reportedly rented a scooter (registration number ML-05-AA-1472) from Ketting Road, Shillong, and set off to visit Sohra (Cherrapunji). They had called their mothers that same day, saying they planned to trek to the famous Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat village and stay overnight at a nearby homestay.

However, according to the chargesheet, what began as a vacation soon turned into a premeditated murder plot, allegedly masterminded by Sonam and her lover. Police sources suggest the plan was executed meticulously, with each step appearing like a normal honeymoon itinerary - until Raja went missing.

Further revelations from the investigation are expected to shed more light on how the conspiracy was carried out and the events that followed.