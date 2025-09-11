Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Not Taking Security Seriously...': CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Not Following Protocol

'Not Taking Security Seriously...': CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Not Following Protocol

This includes trips to Italy, Vietnam, Dubai, Qatar, London, and Malaysia. The CRPF has earlier cited past violations during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, despite Gandhi having Z+ security.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, violated security protocols during his visits abroad. 

In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, CRPF VVIP Security Chief Sunil June alleged that the Congress leader was not taking his security cover "seriously", adding that he travelled abroad "without informing anyone". 

The official referred to Gandhi's trips to Italy (December 30 to January 9), Vietnam (March 12 to 17), Dubai (April 17 to 23), Qatar (June 11 to 18), London (June 25 to July 6), and Malaysia (September 4 to 8). 

The CRPF security chief alleged that Gandhi is violating the protocols mentioned in the Yellow Book of the CRPF, according to an NDTV report. 

Top Category Security

The Raebareli MP currently enjoys Z+ category of security with Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), which is the highest level of protection. This security cover is provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and includes roughly 55 security personnel, including National Security Guard commandos. 

Under ASL, early reconnaissance of a place is conducted by security personnel of the place to be visited by the VIP in coordination with the local police and intelligence units. 

Not The First Time

This is not the first time that the paramilitary force has raised concerns over Gandhi's violation of security protocols. In 2022, the CRPF alleged that the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020, including the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

In 2023, the party alleged security lapses during the Kashmir leg of the Yatra as Gandhi was greeted by a huge, unexpected crowd when he entered the Valley. He was stuck in the middle of a crowd and couldn't move for about 30 minutes, according to his party colleagues. 

Recently, the Congress party wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital on December 24. 

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
CRPF RAHUL GANDHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
India
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Cities
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Scales Gate To Speak To Farooq Abdullah, Claims House Arrest In Srinagar
World
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget