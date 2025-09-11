'Not Taking Security Seriously...': CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Not Following Protocol

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, violated security protocols during his visits abroad.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, CRPF VVIP Security Chief Sunil June alleged that the Congress leader was not taking his security cover "seriously", adding that he travelled abroad "without informing anyone".

The official referred to Gandhi's trips to Italy (December 30 to January 9), Vietnam (March 12 to 17), Dubai (April 17 to 23), Qatar (June 11 to 18), London (June 25 to July 6), and Malaysia (September 4 to 8).

The CRPF security chief alleged that Gandhi is violating the protocols mentioned in the Yellow Book of the CRPF, according to an NDTV report.

Top Category Security

The Raebareli MP currently enjoys Z+ category of security with Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), which is the highest level of protection. This security cover is provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and includes roughly 55 security personnel, including National Security Guard commandos.

Under ASL, early reconnaissance of a place is conducted by security personnel of the place to be visited by the VIP in coordination with the local police and intelligence units.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time that the paramilitary force has raised concerns over Gandhi's violation of security protocols. In 2022, the CRPF alleged that the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020, including the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In 2023, the party alleged security lapses during the Kashmir leg of the Yatra as Gandhi was greeted by a huge, unexpected crowd when he entered the Valley. He was stuck in the middle of a crowd and couldn't move for about 30 minutes, according to his party colleagues.

Recently, the Congress party wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital on December 24.