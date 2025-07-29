Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was caught in an awkward situation during the debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in the Parliament on Tuesday, when he inadvertently used the F-word while addressing the Lower House.

Although, he immediately corrected himself after the slip of tongue, the video of his speech has gone viral on social media, with users criticising him for using the unparliamentary word during his address.

The incident occurred when Gandhi was speaking about the information being passed on by the Chinese Army to Pakistani Air Force at the time of Operation Sindoor. He was slamming the Centre over its failure in identifying the true adversary at the time of the conflict with Pakistan.

"And when they arrived, they suddenly realised that they were not 'f*****g'... aah fighting Pakistan but they were fighting Pakistan and China. The Pakistani Air Force was attached to the Chinese Air Force and not only that, the doctrine of the Pakistani Air Force was completely changed," he said.

How The Internet Reacted To Gandhi's F-Bomb

Though Rahul Gandhi instantly checked himself and corrected his sentence, the verbal misfire in his speech has already come into people's notice. The video has also gone viral online, with social media users questioning the Parliament's decorum, and some reacting with humour.

"Rahul Gandhi just dropped the F bomb in Parliament and tried to cover it up like nothing happened. What even was that?” one user wrote on X.

“Operation Sindoor turned into Operation Slip Tongue. Never a dull day when Rahul speaks,” another commented.

"At that moment RaGa slipped the truth, India was F*****g Pakistan and China," a social media user commented on X.

"Parliament is a sacred place of Democracy, not his night club," another user wrote.

A user criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying, "How do you almost say the F-word in Parliament? And then pretend like it didn’t happen? Total embarrassment."