Rahul Begins 'H-Bomb' Press Meet With Fresh 'Vote Chori' Claims

HomeNewsIndiaRahul Begins 'H-Bomb' Press Meet With Fresh 'Vote Chori' Claims

On Wednesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera had announced that Gandhi will have a press briefing on 'H-Bomb'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began his much-awaited 'Hydrogen bomb' press meeting and alleged 6,000 votes were destroyed using fake logins in Karnataka's Aland. Rahul began the press briefing saying, "First of all, this is not the H-bomb, the H-bomb is coming. This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged."

He accused the Chief Election Commissioner of India of protecting the people who have "destroyed" Indian democracy. 

"I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent truth. I am somebody who loves my country, I love my constitution, I love the democratic process, and I am protecting that process. I'm not going to say anything here that is not going to be based on 100% proof that you can determine."

Rahul alleged that "someone" tried to delete over 6,000 votes in the Aland constituency in Karnataka. "We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence. What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any vote. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote," Rahul said in the press meet.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Live RAHUL GANDHI Vote Chori H Bomb Hydrogen Bomb
