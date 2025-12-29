Punjab Governor Says Sorry After 'Reviving' Maharana Pratap Remark Triggers Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday apologised after his recent remarks about the erstwhile Mewar king Maharana Pratap triggered a controversy.

Kataria, who hails from Udaipur, clarified that his words were not intended at disrespecting the great king.

"If the words 'we revived Maharana Pratap' sounded offensive, I apologise. That was not my intent," he said.

A controversy erupted after Kataria's speech at a foundation stone laying ceremony in Udaipur's Gogunda on December 22, where he spoke about Maharana Pratap's legacy.

The Governor said that it was during the BJP government that Maharana Pratap was revived.

"We allocated funds for development in Gogunda. Since then, places like Haldighati, Kumbhalgarh and Chavanda are well-known," he had said.

The statement invoked strong reactions from various social organisations. Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat issued a threat against Kataria on social media.

"What I meant to convey was that we have worked to bring the valour and legacy of Maharana Pratap to every household. This was something that the Congress could have also done when it was in power. That was my message. If the statement caused any hurt, I apologise for that. I did not mean it in such a way," the Governor said.

