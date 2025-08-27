Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia"Deity Of Wisdom": President Murmu’s Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings To The Nation

President Droupadi Murmu extends warm Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 greetings, invoking the deity of wisdom and discernment with a message of unity and devotion.

By : ANI | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday wished Indians living across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing a post on 'X', President Murmu termed Lord Ganesh as a deity of "wisdom and discernment".

"Heartiest Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all Indians residing in the country and abroad! This great festival is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesh, the deity of wisdom and discernment," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

The President further urged the adoption of an environmentally friendly festival and also emphasised the importance of building a strong India.

"I pray to the obstacle-remover Lord Shri Ganesh that he continues to remove all obstacles from the path of individual-building and nation-building, and with his blessings, all countrymen, while adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle, remain dedicated to the construction of a strong India. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," President Murmu said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the Prime Minister wrote. 

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in the day, Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
