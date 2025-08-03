Pralhad Joshi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case, Says BJP Was Never Silent

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPralhad Joshi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case, Says BJP Was Never Silent

Pralhad Joshi says BJP wasn’t silent on Prajwal Revanna case, defends alliance, and slams Congress for hypocrisy.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 08:17 PM (IST)

Hubballi (Karnataka), Aug 3 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the BJP was never silent on former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who got life imprisonment in a rape case.

The leader said the BJP has always maintained that whoever commits a crime should be punished.

"There is a law in the country and whoever has done mistake or has committed crime, the court has examined and court has given the verdict. It has to be accepted by everybody," Joshi told reporters.

When he was told that Congress leaders are alleging that the BJP is keeping mum on the issue because of its Alliance with the JD(S), he said, "Where have we kept mum and why we have to keep mum? I have already spoken on it. If somebody does something wrong he has to face action." "Are there not people in the Congress Party who committed heinous crime like this and they were with the Congress Party previously? They were with the Prime Minister. Yasin Malik was with the then Prime Minister. There are many people. I don't want to name much people," Joshi charged.

The former Hassan MP was on Saturday sentenced to prison term for the remainder of his life, while the court slapped an overall fine of Rs 11.50 lakh on him, directing that Rs 11.25 lakh of it be paid to the victim woman, a domestic help of the accused family.

The court had on Friday convicted the 34-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases against him.

The BJP and the JD(S) are alliance partners and its state president H D Kumaraswamy is a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government.

Regarding the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's proposed agitation in Bengaluru on August 5, the Minister wondered what the protest was about.

He said whenever Congress wins elections, it never complains but it blames Electronic Voting Machines or the Election Commission itself for losing polls. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 08:17 PM (IST)
Pralhad Joshi Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
