PM Modi To Launch Gyan Bharatam Portal At Vigyan Bhawan In New Delhi

PM Modi To Launch Gyan Bharatam Portal At Vigyan Bhawan In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Gyan Bharatam Portal at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, highlighting India’s manuscript heritage and traditional knowledge at an international conference.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 08:03 AM (IST)


New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Gyan Bharatam Portal on Friday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, kickstarting discussions on revitalising India’s rich manuscript heritage at an international conference on traditional knowledge.

The three-day conference, scheduled from 11 to 13 September, is being held under the theme, “Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage.”

PM Modi will launch the Gyan Bharatam Portal, a dedicated digital platform to accelerate manuscript digitisation, preservation, and public access, an official statement said.

According to a statement, the conference brings together leading scholars, conservationists, technologists, and policy experts to explore strategies for revitalising India’s unparalleled manuscript heritage and positioning it within a global knowledge dialogue.

The event also features an exhibition of rare manuscripts and scholarly presentations on key themes such as conservation, digitisation technologies, metadata standards, legal frameworks, cultural diplomacy, and the decipherment of ancient scripts.

Earlier on World Sanskrit Day on August 9, PM Modi emphasised the importance of the language in preserving India's ancient knowledge and culture.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi had highlighted the timeless relevance and global impact of the Sanskrit language.

"Today, on Shravan Poornima, we mark World Sanskrit Day. Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge and expression. Its impact can be found across sectors. This day is an occasion to appreciate the effort of every person around the world who is learning and popularising Sanskrit," he had said.

In another post, the Prime Minister noted the government's initiatives to revive and popularise Sanskrit across India over the last decade.

"Over the last decade, our Government has undertaken many efforts to make Sanskrit popular. These include setting up Central Sanskrit Universities, Sanskrit Learning Centres, providing grants to Sanskrit scholars and the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitise manuscripts. This has benefitted countless students and researchers."

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: "The divine language Sanskrit is the expression of India's soul, the vibration of the sages' voice, and an eternal source of timeless knowledge. This language is the foundation of our tradition, wisdom, and global intellectuality. Come, let us resolve on World Sanskrit Day to preserve, promote, and use this nectar-like language in daily life."

--IANS

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vigyan Bhawan PM Modi Gyan Bharatam Portal Manuscript Heritage India Heritage Modi Launches Portal


Embed widget