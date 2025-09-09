Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Mauritius Counterpart In Varanasi On Sept 11

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Mauritius Counterpart In Varanasi On Sept 11

Ramgoolam is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the morning of September 12 before departing from Varanasi. He will also visit Mumbai, Ayodhya, and Tirupati.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Varanasi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during his one-day visit to his constituency Varanasi on September 11, officials said on Tuesday.

Ramgoolam will be on a three-day visit to Varanasi from September 10 to 12. He will arrive in the temple city on the evening of September 10, Member of Legislative Council Dharmendra Singh said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his one-day visit on September 11, will participate in bilateral talks with the Mauritius prime minister. Later in the evening, the visiting leader will attend the Ganga Aarti,” Singh said.

Ramgoolam is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the morning of September 12 before departing from the city.

BJP city president Pradeep Agrahari said party workers and local residents are preparing to give a grand welcome to the two leaders.

“Six welcome points have been designated from Police Lines to Taj Hotel. Workers from two organisational divisions have been assigned responsibility for each point. Party workers will greet the leaders with rose petals, bands, drums, and conch sounds. Cultural performances will also be held at various places,” he said.

Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India beginning Tuesday to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

The MEA had said that Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries.

Besides Varanasi, Ramgoolam will visit Mumbai, Ayodhya and Tirupati. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal: Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Bhaktapur Residence, Dance As Flames Engulf Property — VIDEO
Nepal: Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Bhaktapur Residence, Dance As Flames Engulf Property — VIDEO
World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget