As India approaches its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again opened the floor the the people, inviting ideas and suggestions for his upcoming address from the Red Fort on August 15.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister encouraged fellow citizens to actively participate in shaping this year's speech.

As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians!



What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech?



Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App...… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2025

A Tradition Of Public Engagement Through MyGov And NaMo App

This initiative isn't new. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has consistently invited citizens to contribute to his national addresses. Platforms like MyGov.in and the NaMo App have become central channels for this dialogue, allowing Indians to participate in the democratic process in a meaningful way.

From highlighting grassroots innovators to sharing youth achievements and social transformation stories, PM Modi’s speeches often reflect the sentiments and aspirations expressed by the public through these forums.

A Historic Address

This year's speech will mark Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort. It's a rare achievement matched only by two previous Prime Ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Last year, during India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Prime Minister focused on his ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision, which outlined a roadmap to make India a developed nation by its 100th year of independence. He also spoke on key issues such as self-reliance, the role of women in the Armed Forces, and India’s Olympic ambitions.

With this open call to the people, the 2025 Independence Day speech promises to be yet another reflection of India’s diverse voices, unified by shared dreams and national pride.