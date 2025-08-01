Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHave A Message For PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech? Here’s How To Share It

Have A Message For PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech? Here’s How To Share It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to share suggestions for his upcoming Independence Day 2025 speech. Here's how you can participate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)

As India approaches its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again opened the floor the the people, inviting ideas and suggestions for his upcoming address from the Red Fort on August 15.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister encouraged fellow citizens to actively participate in shaping this year's speech.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Launch Rs 2,200 Cr Development Projects In Varanasi On August 2

A Tradition Of Public Engagement Through MyGov And NaMo App

This initiative isn't new. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has consistently invited citizens to contribute to his national addresses. Platforms like MyGov.in and the NaMo App have become central channels for this dialogue, allowing Indians to participate in the democratic process in a meaningful way.

From highlighting grassroots innovators to sharing youth achievements and social transformation stories, PM Modi’s speeches often reflect the sentiments and aspirations expressed by the public through these forums.

A Historic Address

This year's speech will mark Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort. It's a rare achievement matched only by two previous Prime Ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Last year, during India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Prime Minister focused on his ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision, which outlined a roadmap to make India a developed nation by its 100th year of independence. He also spoke on key issues such as self-reliance, the role of women in the Armed Forces, and India’s Olympic ambitions.

With this open call to the people, the 2025 Independence Day speech promises to be yet another reflection of India’s diverse voices, unified by shared dreams and national pride.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Speech PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2025 PM Modi August 15 India Independence Day 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%
India
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm In New Delhi
Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm
Entertainment
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Spy Film Beats The Family Star, Trails Behind Liger
India
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
On Cam: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy’s Brother Slaps Constable At Temple Event
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Releases Revised Voter List Draft, Final Roll by September 30 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Religious Conversion Accused Maulana Changur Admits to Receiving Funds from Pakistan- ED Sources
Janhit: From Pink City to Panic City, Jaipur Submerged, High Court Slams Government | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: From Bombs to Blame, Malegaon Verdict Reopens Debate on 'Saffron Terror' Narrative | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Trump Calls Indian Economy 'Dead', Sparks Political and Diplomatic Storm | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget