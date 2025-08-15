Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour At Red Fort As Nation Celebrates 79th Independence Day

WATCH: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour At Red Fort As Nation Celebrates 79th Independence Day

PM Modi hoists the national flog at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He also addressed the nation from the iconic monument.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoisted the tricolour from the Red Fort on the ocassion of 79th Independence Day today. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted PM Modi in hoisting the national flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

While one helicopter carried the national flag, the other had 'Operation Sindoor' flag. The aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation. This is PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation. 

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I pay my respectful homage to the makers of the Constitution, who guide the country and give direction to the country. Today we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the first great man of the country to sacrifice for the Constitution of India. Sacrifice for the Constitution," PM Modi said.

"When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, we paid true tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Many special dignitaries are present at the Red Fort today. There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, great people who have given something or the other to the nation and life are present here," the Prime Minister added.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day PM Modi Independence Day 2025 79th Independence Day
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget