WATCH: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour At Red Fort As Nation Celebrates 79th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoisted the tricolour from the Red Fort on the ocassion of 79th Independence Day today. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted PM Modi in hoisting the national flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay



(Video Source: DD)

While one helicopter carried the national flag, the other had 'Operation Sindoor' flag. The aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

#WATCH | Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force fly above the Red Fort and shower flower petals. One flies with the Tiranga, the other displays a banner of Operation Sindoor.



Video: DD

The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation. This is PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I pay my respectful homage to the makers of the Constitution, who guide the country and give direction to the country. Today we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the first great man of the country to sacrifice for the Constitution of India. Sacrifice for the Constitution," PM Modi said.

"When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, we paid true tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Many special dignitaries are present at the Red Fort today. There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, great people who have given something or the other to the nation and life are present here," the Prime Minister added.