PM Modi Hails End Of Naxal Era, Says Red Corridors Now Bloom As Green Corridors of Growth

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the once-troubled "red corridors" of Naxalism have been transformed into "green corridors" of development over the last 11 years of his government.

Delivering his address to the nation from the historic Red Fort here on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, the prime minister said regions once marred by violence now uphold the tricolour of the Constitution and the rule of law.

"A vast tribal region was bleeding for decades under the grip of Naxalism. The greatest suffering was borne by my tribal families. Tribal mothers and sisters lost their bright, promising children to violence. Young sons were lured down the wrong path, misled and their lives were destroyed," Modi said.

"We had to deal (with the situation) with an iron hand.... There was a time when Naxalism had entrenched itself in more than 125 districts. Our tribal youngsters were caught in its clutches. Today, that number has come down to just 20 districts," he said.

Modi said his government has served tribal communities in the most meaningful way.

"There was a time when the very mention of Bastar evoked images of Naxalism.... Bombs, gunfire and fear. Now, in that same Bastar, free from Naxalism, young people are taking part in sporting events. Regions once known as red corridors are now being transformed into green corridors of development," he said.

"In places that were soaked in blood and stained red, we have raised the tricolour of the Constitution and the rule of law," the prime minister added.

He said India offered Bhagwan Birsa Munda a "true tribute" on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary by freeing tribal regions from Naxalism and saving the lives of tribal youngsters.

