PM Modi Speaks To French President Macron; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine War

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks To French President Macron; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine War

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron discussed bilateral cooperation and international issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, aiming for its early resolution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed bilateral ties and the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Taking to X, Modi said he had a good conversation with the French President. 

"We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," Modi said in the post. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Emmanuel Macron Breaking News India France Relations ABP Live
