Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on assuming the office following violent protests in the country. He also applauded the Gen Zs, who led the protests that toppled the KP Sharma Oli government, for their cleanliness drive after the demonstrations.

Addressing a public rally in Imphal, Modi congratulated Karki, who became the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal, as a "shining example of women's empowerment".

He also praised the Gen Zs for their cleanliness drives on the streets of Kathmandu, where they held demonstrations against the KP Sharma Oli government and other politicians of the country.

"...For the last few days, young men and women of Nepal can be seen working hard to clean and paint the roads of Nepal. I have seen their pictures on social media as well. Their positive thinking and positive actions are not only inspiring but are also a clear indication of the new rise of Nepal. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future," he said.