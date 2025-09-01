Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Concludes 'Productive Visit To China', Departs For Home

PM Modi Concludes 'Productive Visit To China', Departs For Home

The prime minister, who was here on the final leg of his two-nation visit, said in a social media post that he emphasised India's stand on "key global issues" here.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded a "productive" visit to China during which he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and held bilateral talks with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister, who was here on the final leg of his two-nation visit, said in a social media post that he emphasised India's stand on "key global issues" here.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues," Modi said in an X post.

The prime minister added that he was thankful to President Xi, the Chinese government and the country's people for the "successful organisation" of the summit.

Modi's visit to China came after a gap of seven years.

During his address at the summit earlier in the day, Modi called for shunning double standards in combating terrorism.

At the summit that was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi and many other global leaders, Modi said that fighting terrorism is the "duty towards humanity".

He also asserted that the Pahalgam terror attack was not only an assault on India's conscience but was also an open challenge to every nation that believes in humanity.

The prime minister also elaborated on India's vision and policy towards the grouping, and floated an acronym for SCO: "S for Security, C for Connectivity and O for Opportunity".

Before his departure, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin and conveyed to him that ending the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible is humanity's call.

The two leaders also deliberated on bilateral cooperation in sectors such as economic, financial, and energy and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in ties in these areas.

On Sunday, Modi also held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the summit.

The two leaders vowed to expand trade and investment ties to stabilise global commerce, and agreed to deepen bilateral ties to combat pressing challenges. They also agreed to work towards a "fair" solution to the festering border issue.

Modi's talks with Putin and Xi came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by President Donald Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.

Modi had reached China after wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
XI Jinping PM Modi In China
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statute In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget