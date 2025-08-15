Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Three Workers Fall Unconscious While Cleaning Drain In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi

Three Workers Fall Unconscious While Cleaning Drain In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi

The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department rushed to the spot, rescued the men.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Three workers fell unconscious while working inside a drainage line in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department rushed to the spot, rescued the men, and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is not yet known, and further details are awaited, officials said.

The incident once again brings focus to the issue of manual scavenging—a practice involving the manual cleaning, handling, and disposal of human excreta and waste from latrines, open drains, and sewers.

Though officially banned in India since 1993, the practice continues in several parts of the country, often exposing workers to hazardous gases and life-threatening conditions.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Maharashtra
