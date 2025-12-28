Virat Kohli's Message To Rising Star Jayswal After Vijay Hazare Trophy Dismissal

In a heartwarming display of the "spirit of cricket," modern-day legend Virat Kohli left a lasting impression on young Gujarat spinner Vishal Jayswal during a recent Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter.

While the match was a high-stakes battle between Delhi and Gujarat, it was the post-match interaction between the veteran and the rising star that captured the imagination of fans.

On-Field Breakthrough

The moment of glory for Vishal Jayswal came during the 22nd over of Delhi’s innings. Virat Kohli, who was in sublime form following a century in his previous outing, was batting fluently on 77 off 61 balls.

Jayswal, a 27-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner, managed to deceive the former Indian captain with a delivery that turned sharply away from the outside edge.

Enticed out of his crease, Kohli was stumped by wicketkeeper Urvil Patel. It was a career-defining scalp for Jayswal, who also went on to dismiss other big names like Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana, finishing with figures of 4/42.

The Heartfelt Interaction

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a century, Kohli showed his trademark grace off the field.

According to Times of India, after the game, Jayswal nervously approached the Delhi dressing room, hoping to get an autograph on the ball he used to dismiss the superstar. Kohli noticed the youngster’s hesitation and warmly invited him in, saying, “Aaja, aaja” (Come in).

During their meeting, Kohli didn’t just sign the ball; he took the time to offer invaluable advice. He praised the spinner’s skill, saying, “Achha ball daalta hai. Hard work karta rah. Opportunity aayega, wait kar and mehnat kar” (You bowl really well. Keep working hard. Your opportunity will come - be patient and keep putting in the effort).

Beyond technicalities, Kohli also shared tips on maintaining composure under pressure and the importance of peak physical fitness.

A Dream Realized

Reflecting on the encounter, an emotional Jayswal shared his gratitude on social media. He described the transition from watching Kohli on television to sharing the same field and taking his wicket as a surreal experience.