Parliament Winter Session To Begin From December 1, Centre Asks Oppn Idea, Scrutinises Bills

HomeNewsIndiaParliament Winter Session To Begin From December 1, Centre Asks Oppn Idea, Scrutinises Bills

The opposition may raise the SIR issue, but the government dismisses it. Other potential discussion topics include the economy, unemployment, and relations with China.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.
 
The President Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19, 2025, Kiren Rijiju mentioned in a post on X.
 
On the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI, "We are going to have a meeting with the Secretaries of various departments. We will conduct a scrutiny of all the pending bills that are supposed to be passed, and then an all-party meeting will be held where we will share the list of bills with the leader of the opposition, and then we will form strategies according to the suggestions by the opposition leaders.
 
Regarding the question whether the Opposition in this winter session will raise the SIR issue as they did in the last monsoon session, Meghwal said, "The truth about SIR is out - everyone knows. All the false news they spread is being debunked as people are coming forward to tell the truth, Rahul Gandhi is lying. The opposition now understands SIR isn't an issue anymore."
 
On Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "He says a lie and then runs away, this is a part of his strategy. Was SIR not conducted during the Congress's term? The Election Commission tries to keep the voters' list clean. The process of SIR is going to begin in 12 states beyond Bihar. His allegations are baseless. Rahul Gandhi has a different agenda, but the people of the country stand with the one who can do development for the country."
 
Regarding the issues which can be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament, Meghwal said, "Congress MP Jairam Ramesh earlier said that a major issue will be the SIR issue.The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved.There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established."
 
"So, there are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants," he added. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Session Kiren RIjiju PARLIAMENT
