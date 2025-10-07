Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPakistani Woman, Sent Back After Pahalgam Attack, Moves Delhi High Court To Return To India

Pakistani Woman, Sent Back After Pahalgam Attack, Moves Delhi High Court To Return To India

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Indian government suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and revoked existing visas.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Pakistani woman who was forced to return from India following the dastardly Pahalgam attack has appealed for her return in the Delhi High Court. The petitioner, Rukaiya Obaid, married Delhi-based Ubada Abdul Barkat Farooqui in November 2024 in Pakistan. After their marriage, she arrived in India in April 2025 and applied for a long-term visa on April 18.

However, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Indian government suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and revoked existing visas.

According to the petition, Rukaiya approached the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi to seek permission to stay in the country but was instead issued an exit permit, forcing her to leave India on April 28.

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a petition filed by the woman seeking a visa to live in India with her Indian husband.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to the Union government and directed it to file an affidavit in the case. The matter has been listed for hearing on November 12.

Her counsel told the court that a day after she left India, reports emerged that Pakistani women married to Indian nationals, whose long-term visa applications were pending, were allowed to stay back in the country. Several such women, he said, continue to reside in Rajasthan's Jodhpur with their Indian husbands.

Rukaiya has now urged the court to grant her the same relief that was extended to other Pakistani women married to Indian citizens.

In her plea, she argued that under the constitutional right to equality, she deserves the same treatment as others in a similar situation.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Pahalgam Attack Pakistan Woman India Pakistan Woman Delhi HC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget