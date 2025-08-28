Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPahalgam Attack: Why LeT Terrorists Picked Baisaran Meadow As Target, NIA Reveals

Pahalgam Attack: Why LeT Terrorists Picked Baisaran Meadow As Target, NIA Reveals

NIA reveals why LeT terrorists chose Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam for the deadly attack that killed 26 tourists.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Terrorists chose the picturesque Baisaran meadow as the target for the dastardly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam due to its high tourists presence and relative isolation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday.

"Three terrorists" were directly involved in the brutal terror attack in which 26 people were killed in cold blood on April 22, NIA officials said.

The target was also chosen considering the "response time" from the security agencies, said a spokesman for the NIA, which is probing the case.

The terrorists chose Baisaran as the target due to its "high tourist presence", "relative isolation" and after considering that the "response (from the security agencies) would take time", he said.

In the targeted attack, terrorists killed male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families, including young children and parents, in the meadow near Pahalgam touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.

The NIA in June arrested two men for harbouring the three Pakistan-based terrorists, who were killed by the armed forces late last month.

The arrested duo -- Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Pahalgam -- disclosed the identities of the three assailants as Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The two men provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, NIA officials had said.

The three LeT terrorists, who were killed in the July 28 encounter code-named Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar, had been hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the attack, they said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

The operation targeted nine sites, including the headquarters and training centres of LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lashkar-e-Taiba Pahalgam Jammu Kashmir NIA Lashkar -e- Taiba Jammu Kashmir NIA Investigation Pahalgam Terror Attack Pahalgam Attack Baisaran Meadow Baisaran Operation Sindoor Operation Mahadev
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi Emplanes For Japan, China Visits; Stresses ‘National Interest’
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi On Japan, China Visits Stresses ‘National Interest’
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
India
Monsoon Fury: 5 Dead In Telangana, 536 Roads Shut In Himachal, Thousands Evacuated In Maharashtra — Updates
Monsoon Fury: 5 Dead In Telangana, 536 Roads Shut In Himachal, Thousands Evacuated In Maharashtra
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget