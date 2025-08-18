As the ongoing 'vote theft' row between the Opposition and the Election Commission continues to intensify, the INDIA Bloc leaders are planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commisssioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development comes day after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of a large-scale voter fraud in collision with the BJP.

According to Article 324(5) of the Constitution, the CEC can only be removed in the same manner as a Supreme Court judge, which requires a motion of impeachment by Parliament. It is to be noted that a two-thirds majority is needed in both Houses of Parliament for the CEC to be ousted-- a number the Opposition currently lacks.

On being asked if the Opposition plans to bring an impeachment motion against CEC Kumar, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said: “Whatever ‘weapon’ is available in a democracy, whatever we can use under the rules, we will use it if needed."

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission was involved in "vote chori" in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana, accusing the poll body of manipulating the data to favour the ruling BJP. Ata press conference on August 7, Gandhi claimed that BJP won the Lok Sabha elections because of the 1,00,250 “stolen” votes in Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central.

The LoP also alleged irregularities such as duplicate entries, voters listed with house number zero, and “80 voters" registered to the same address.

CEC Slams Gandhi's Allegations, Gives 7-Day Ultimatum

Meanwhile, CEC Kumar on Sunday strongly countered the allegations made by the opposition leaders against the poll body. He did not name Gandhi in the press conference, but said that the "PPT presentation" by the Congress MP presented a "wrong analysis" of voter data.

"When asked for proof, no answer was given. The Election Commission wants to make it clear that it fearlessly stood, stands and will stand like a rock with all the voters of all religions and all sections of society," he said.

He also challenged Gandhi to either submit an affidavit supporting his claims within a period of seven days or "apologise to the nation".

“An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option). If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless,” Kumar said.

Dismissing claims of misrepresentation, Kumar cited examples of Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore Central constituency, where the Congress had won the state polls in 2023. He further rejected charges of inflated voter lists in Maharashtra, highlighting no objections were raised uring the draft roll stage.

“If you keep saying anything 10 times, 20 times, it does not become true. The sun rises only in the east. It does not rise in the west just because someone says so,” Kumar remarked, stressing that the ECI “fearlessly stands with all voters without discrimination.”

Gandhi, however, hit back at the CEC, alleging selective targeting. “The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur (BJP MP) says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him,” he said.