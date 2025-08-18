Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Not Elected To Destroy Govt Property': Om Birla Schools Sloganeering Oppn In LS, Warns Of 'Decisive Action'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rebuked protesting Opposition MPs for sloganeering in the House. He warned against destroying government property and threatened "decisive action" for rule violations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday rebuked the sloganeering Opposition MPs as they gathered in the well of the Lower House with placards in their hands to protest against the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and "vote chori" allegations against the Election Commission.

Om Birla told the Oppsition MPs to not destroy government property, reminding them that they were not elected by the public to do this. He further warned them of "decisive action" if they did not adhere to the rules.

The speaker also asked the Opposition leaders to focus on raising questions in the House instead of "shouting slogans," adding that it would benefit the citizens of the country.  

“If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country. The people have not sent you to destroy government property and I request you and warn you that no member has the privilege to destroy government property,” Om Birla could be heard telling the Opposition MPs in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Warning the MPs of “decisive action,” he added:  "If you try to destroy government property, I will have to take some decisive actions and the people of the country will see you. Action has been taken against members for such incidents in many assemblies. I warn you again. Do not try to destroy government property."

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 PM on Monday amid Opposition's sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar. The House met at 11:00 AM, shortly after which the Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, began raising slogans and showing placards, demanding a discussion on Bihar electoral roll revision exercise.

When the House re-convened, Opposition MPs trooped in the Well raising slogans 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, vacate the chair). The proceedings were again adjourned till 2:00 PM amid noisy protests.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Om Birla MALLIKARJUN KHARGE INDIA BLOC LOk Sabha RAHUL GANDHI AKhilesh Yadav Monsoon Session 2025 Bihar SIR
