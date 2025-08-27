Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Modi Cabinet Approves India's Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games, This City Proposed As 'Ideal Host'

The Modi Cabinet approves a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The bid includes signing the Host Collaboration Agreement and guarantees.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to India’s official bid for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad being pitched as the host city. The announcement was made in a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

According to the government, the Cabinet has also approved the signing of the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with guarantees from the concerned ministries, departments and authorities. In case India’s bid is accepted, financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid will be sanctioned to the Gujarat Government.

Ahmedabad as the centrepiece

Highlighting Ahmedabad’s sporting infrastructure, the statement described the city as “an ideal host city offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture.” The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, has already showcased its capacity by hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

If successful, the Games will bring together athletes from 72 nations. The event is expected to attract not only athletes, coaches and officials, but also thousands of tourists, media personnel and professionals. This large-scale participation, officials said, will benefit local businesses and provide a significant revenue boost.

The statement noted that beyond sports, the Commonwealth Games would create a ripple effect across multiple sectors, ranging from sports science, event operations, logistics, broadcasting and media to IT, public relations and communications. “Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels,” the release added.

Officials further underlined that the mega event would generate employment opportunities, enhance tourism and contribute to professional growth across sectors linked with large-scale sporting events.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
