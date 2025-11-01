Narayana Health Enters UK, Acquires Practice Plus Group Hospitals For Rs 2,200 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Narayana Health, one of India’s largest and most respected healthcare providers, has announced a major step in its global expansion, the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals. The move marks Narayana Health’s foray into the UK healthcare market and reinforces its long-standing mission to make world-class healthcare both affordable and accessible.

The acquisition brings under Narayana Health’s umbrella 12 hospitals and surgical centres across the United Kingdom, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. With this strategic addition, Narayana Health has further strengthened its international footprint and now stands among the top three healthcare providers in India by revenue.

Practice Plus Group is currently the fifth-largest private hospital network in the UK, performing nearly 80,000 surgeries each year. The deal gives Narayana Health a strong entry point into a market where demand for private healthcare services is on the rise, particularly in surgical specialities.

What makes this partnership stand out is the shared philosophy between the two organisations, a belief that quality healthcare should not be a privilege but a right accessible to everyone.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, expressed his excitement about the milestone, calling it “an incredibly exciting step” for the company.

“Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group understood that while most patients struggle to access healthcare, only a few can afford expensive private treatment. We have both been working to bridge that gap, to create a new, more accessible choice for patients. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I look forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group into the Narayana Health family and helping even more people get the care they need,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Jim Easton, Chief Executive of Practice Plus Group, added, “Dr Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for delivering high-quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch. I’m excited to see what Practice Plus Group’s hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with Narayana Health’s commitment and expertise supporting us.”

The integration is expected to strengthen Narayana Health’s global ecosystem, combining Practice Plus Group’s local expertise with Narayana’s technological innovation and operational excellence. Together, the two entities aim to create long-term value for patients, partners, and stakeholders while setting new standards in accessible healthcare delivery.

Founded by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health is a major force in the global healthcare landscape.

The group operates a wide network of primary, secondary, and super-speciality tertiary care hospitals across India and the Caribbean. Supported by a workforce of over 18,800 professionals, including nearly 3,900 doctors and specialists, Narayana Health is recognised for its Centres of Excellence, patient-first approach, and clinical excellence.

Its subsidiaries, Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance, further underline the group’s holistic approach to healthcare, from prevention and treatment to long-term wellness.

With the acquisition of Practice Plus Group, Narayana Health has not only expanded its global footprint but also reaffirmed its vision: to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to patients, wherever they are in the world.