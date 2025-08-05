Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Most Objectionable And Undemocratic': Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Security Deployment In Rajya Sabha

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge slams entry of security personnel into Rajya Sabha during protests, calling it undemocratic; Deputy Chairman denies CISF role, cites only Parliament Security presence.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 05:04 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday condemned the use of security personnel inside the House, calling the move "most objectionable and undemocratic", amid loud protests by the Opposition.

In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Kharge expressed shock over the manner in which security personnel entered Parliament during opposition-led demonstrations.

"I want to thank you, sir, for the references you gave us, the ones we didn't read, but you told us," Kharge's letter stated.

"I'm writing to you on behalf of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel were made to run into the well of the House while members were exercising their democratic right to protest. We saw this yesterday, and we saw it again today. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level?" Kharge asked.

Calling the incident "most objectionable", he added, "We strongly condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the House when members are raising important issues of public concern."

Kharge further cited past remarks made by the late Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj during their tenure as Leaders of the Opposition, recalling how they had defended disruptions as a legitimate part of the democratic process.

"This is not a huge thing. We are protesting in a democratic way, and we will continue to do so. That is our right," he asserted.

Responding to the allegations, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh clarified that the security personnel involved were not from the CISF but from the Parliament Security Service (PSS).

"I want to clarify that only the Parliament Security Service can enter the House when needed. No CISF personnel were involved," Harivansh said.

Undeterred, Kharge stood by his remarks and said, "I condemn this. You can throw us out of the proceedings."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later accused Kharge of "misleading" the House and demanded a clarification over the Congress leader's letter, which had been released to the media.

Kharge then questioned the leadership within the House: "Even our previous leaders have maintained that disruptions are also a part of democracy. But I ask you today (Chair), who is running this House? You, or Union Home Minister Amit Shah?"

Harivansh responded firmly, stating it was a "wrong allegation."

He then called on Leader of the House JP Nadda to respond.

The incident adds to escalating tensions in Parliament, with the well of the House increasingly becoming a site of standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition over contentious issues. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh CISF MALLIKARJUN KHARGE CONGRESS PSS
