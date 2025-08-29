Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping

Modi seeks to advance ties through mutual respect and shared interests, addressing developmental challenges. This visit, his first in seven years, occurs amidst thawing relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined India’s commitment to strengthening ties with China, saying a stable relationship between the two Asian powers is vital for peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to The Yomiuri Shimbun ahead of his high-stakes meeting with President Xi Jinping, Modi said New Delhi seeks to advance relations with Beijing through a “strategic, long-term perspective” rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity.

Modi and Xi are scheduled to meet on 31 August on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Their discussions come at a time when both countries are attempting to thaw relations, which have been strained in recent years, particularly since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

The prime minister’s visit to China is his first in seven years. His participation in the SCO summit — a regional security bloc that includes Russia, Iran, and several Central Asian nations — comes amid shifting global dynamics, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Reflecting on progress since his last meeting with Xi in Kazan, Modi said bilateral ties had seen “steady and positive” movement. “Stable, predictable, and amicable relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity,” he noted.

Emphasising the broader significance of cooperation, Modi added: “This is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. Given the current volatility in the world economy, it is important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the global economic order.”

The prime minister also highlighted India’s readiness to enhance strategic communication with Beijing, aimed at addressing common developmental challenges.

Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to Japan, where he is attending the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit from 29–30 August. Following his engagements in Tokyo, he will travel to Tianjin for the SCO summit and hold bilateral talks not only with Xi but also with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
