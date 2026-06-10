Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMissing 12-year-old girl found dead in Poonch river; SIT formed to probe case

Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in Poonch river; SIT formed to probe case

Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI): A 12-year-old girl who had been missing for five days was found dead in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cas.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:14 AM (IST)

Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI): A 12-year-old girl who had been missing for five days was found dead in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Ikra Firdous, a resident of Adhai village in the Mandi area of Poonch, had gone missing on May 30. Following a complaint lodged by her family, police registered a case under the relevant kidnapping provisions and launched a search operation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Poonch, Neeraj Sharma said multiple teams were deployed in Mandi and other areas after receiving inputs about the girl's possible whereabouts.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, an FIR was immediately registered and investigation was set into motion. Several police teams were constituted and extensive searches were conducted in different areas," Sharma said.

He said information was received on June 3 about the body of a young girl lying in a river near Sathra. A police team rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, which was later identified by family members as that of the missing girl.

The body was shifted to a hospital where a board of doctors conducted a detailed post-mortem examination before handing it over to the family for last rites, he said.

Amid growing public concern over the incident, police on June 4 constituted an SIT headed by the DSP Headquarters, Poonch, to investigate the case.

According to Sharma, the SIT has been working round the clock and has examined several digital devices, analysed tower dumps and call detail records (CDRs), besides questioning relatives and other persons suspected to have information relevant to the investigation.

"Numerous digital devices have been examined and technical evidence, including tower dumps and call detail records, is being analysed. Relatives and other suspected individuals have also been questioned as part of the investigation," he said.

The officer said the preliminary medical examination had not indicated any signs of sexual assault.

"According to the initial examination report received from the hospital, no signs of sexual abuse have been found. However, multiple samples collected from the body have been sent for forensic examination and the final post-mortem report is awaited," he said.

Meanwhile, girl students and residents staged protests in different parts of Poonch, demanding justice for the deceased and strict action against those responsible for her death.

Police appealed to the public not to spread unverified information on social media, saying such claims could hamper the investigation.

Sharma said all leads and information received from the public were being examined and urged anyone with credible information related to the case to share it directly with the SIT. PTI AB APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 10 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in Poonch river; SIT formed to probe case
Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in Poonch river; SIT formed to probe case
India
Delhi govt suspends former DGHS among two senior officers amid procurement irregularity probe
Delhi govt suspends former DGHS among two senior officers amid procurement irregularity probe
India
MCD clears five waste-processing plants worth Rs 596 crore to tackle garbage crisis
MCD clears five waste-processing plants worth Rs 596 crore to tackle garbage crisis
India
No demolition of existing colonies in O-Zone area: Delhi CM
No demolition of existing colonies in O-Zone area: Delhi CM
Advertisement

Videos

Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Final Blast Connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh
Breaking: BJP Challenges Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination, Alleges Disclosure Lapses
Breaking: India Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoK, Flags Reports of Police Excesses
Breaking: CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat Office, Political Heat Intensifies in West Bengal
Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget