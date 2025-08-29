Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMaratha Quota Activist Jarange Patil Enters Mumbai For Protest; Security Tightened, Traffic Diverted — Updates

Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Patil Enters Mumbai For Protest; Security Tightened, Traffic Diverted — Updates

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil led a large Maratha protest march to Mumbai, demanding 10% OBC reservation by recognizing all Marathas as Kunbis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil entered Mumbai on Friday morning, leading a large procession of vehicles from his native village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district. The 43-year-old began his march on Wednesday and was welcomed by supporters at Vashi before heading to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where he plans a protest demanding a 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange has called for all Marathas to be officially recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed under OBC, which would make them eligible for quotas in government jobs and education.

Maratha Quota Protest - Top Updates

In preparation for the protest, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of key roads from 6 a.m., including the Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel Highway, Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, P D’Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road, and Hajarimal Somani Road. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.

Jarange is soon set to begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. Security has been tightened, with over 1,500 police personnel and multiple central forces deployed. Authorities capped protesters at 5,000 and restricted vehicles to five per group. Jalna police permitted the march under 40 conditions, emphasising peaceful conduct and avoidance of disruptions.

Security was also reinforced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as supporters arrived from Maharashtra’s hinterlands.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old activist, Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, traveling with Jarange’s group, died of a heart attack near Junnar in Pune district on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court has allowed the protest at Azad Maidan from 9 AM to 6 PM on August 29, after which all participants must disperse.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Maharashtra
