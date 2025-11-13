Manhunt On For Third Car Linked To Deadly Red Fort Blast, Probe Widens Across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Multiple security agencies are on the lookout for a third car believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, police sources said on Thursday.

While a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad.

However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

"The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the third car," said the source.

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate the Maruti Brezza, he said.

