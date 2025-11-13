Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaManhunt On For Third Car Linked To Deadly Red Fort Blast, Probe Widens Across Delhi-NCR

Manhunt On For Third Car Linked To Deadly Red Fort Blast, Probe Widens Across Delhi-NCR

Security agencies are searching for a third car, a Maruti Brezza, suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast that killed 12. Teams are scanning Delhi-NCR and nearby states.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Multiple security agencies are on the lookout for a third car believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, police sources said on Thursday.

While a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad.

However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

"The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the third car," said the source.

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate the Maruti Brezza, he said.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Brezza Delhi POlice Red Fort Blast Delhi Explosion Red Fort Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget