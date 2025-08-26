Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka

A 20-year-old married woman from Kerala was allegedly murdered by her lover in Mysuru in a gruesome manner, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Darshitha, a native of Hunsur taluk’s Gerasanahalli village, died after the accused placed an explosive substance in her mouth, causing fatal injuries. According to police, the accused, Siddaraju, who is also a relative of the woman, attempted to mislead investigators by claiming that she had died due to a mobile phone explosion. He was later arrested after confessing to the crime.

Victim Married To Dubai-Based Driver

Investigators said that the victim had been married since 2022 to Subhas A P, a Dubai-based driver from Kerala’s Kannur district. The couple has a two-year-old daughter. Kerala Police reported that Darshitha went missing from her matrimonial home on August 22, along with 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh in cash. A theft case was registered by her mother-in-law, who found both Darshitha and the child missing.

Preliminary investigations in Karnataka revealed that Darshitha had handed over her daughter to her parents before meeting Siddaraju. The two had been in a long-standing relationship, but police said the woman had recently begun distancing herself, which appears to have led to quarrels between them.

Accused Tried To Pass Off As Mobile Blast

Police said the incident took place inside a lodge room where the duo was staying. After the explosion, Siddaraju shouted that a mobile phone had burst, but when lodge staff entered the room, no device was found. His inconsistent statements raised suspicion, and the police were alerted.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N said that forensic experts are examining the chemical powder used in the killing. "We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the forensic experts," he added, as per the report.

Following interrogation, Siddaraju confessed to the murder, police said.