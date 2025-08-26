Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMan Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka

Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka

In Mysuru, a 20-year-old Kerala woman, Darshitha, was murdered by her lover, Siddaraju, who placed an explosive in her mouth.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 20-year-old married woman from Kerala was allegedly murdered by her lover in Mysuru in a gruesome manner, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Darshitha, a native of Hunsur taluk’s Gerasanahalli village, died after the accused placed an explosive substance in her mouth, causing fatal injuries. According to police, the accused, Siddaraju, who is also a relative of the woman, attempted to mislead investigators by claiming that she had died due to a mobile phone explosion. He was later arrested after confessing to the crime.

Victim Married To Dubai-Based Driver 

Investigators said that the victim had been married since 2022 to Subhas A P, a Dubai-based driver from Kerala’s Kannur district. The couple has a two-year-old daughter. Kerala Police reported that Darshitha went missing from her matrimonial home on August 22, along with 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 4 lakh in cash. A theft case was registered by her mother-in-law, who found both Darshitha and the child missing.

Preliminary investigations in Karnataka revealed that Darshitha had handed over her daughter to her parents before meeting Siddaraju. The two had been in a long-standing relationship, but police said the woman had recently begun distancing herself, which appears to have led to quarrels between them.

Accused Tried To Pass Off As Mobile Blast 

Police said the incident took place inside a lodge room where the duo was staying. After the explosion, Siddaraju shouted that a mobile phone had burst, but when lodge staff entered the room, no device was found. His inconsistent statements raised suspicion, and the police were alerted.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N said that forensic experts are examining the chemical powder used in the killing. "We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the forensic experts," he added, as per the report.

Following interrogation, Siddaraju confessed to the murder, police said. 

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Entertainment
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget