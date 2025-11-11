Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad On Birth Anniversary

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee honours Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, remembering his role as a freedom fighter, educationist, and champion of Hindu-Muslim harmony on his birth anniversary.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, recalling his role as a freedom fighter and educationist who stood for communal harmony.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony, a great freedom fighter, educationist and former Union Minister, on his birth anniversary," Banerjee posted on X.

Maulana Azad, the country's first education minister, was one of the leading figures of India's freedom struggle and played a key role in shaping the nation's education policy after Independence.

His birth anniversary is observed as the 'National Education Day' to honour his contributions to education and nation-building.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Education Day Mamata Banerjee
