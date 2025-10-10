'Malik Ne Appreciate Kiya': Congress Takes A Dig PM Modi Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a fresh social media jibe, the Congress on Thursday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. The party’s official Facebook handle shared an edited image showing Adani presenting a memento of the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to the Prime Minister.

The Congress added a satirical twist, turning the moment into a mock award ceremony. The edited poster reads, “Congratulations to Mr Narendra Modi, Lifetime Best Performing Employee at Adani Group,” complete with the Adani Group logo in the top-right corner. The overlay text further says, “Your unmatched dedication keeps us soaring,” while the caption quipped in Hindi: “Malik Ne Appreciate Kiya.”





User's Commnets On The Post

One of the users in the comments said, "Revanth reddy also a employee of adani group." Whereas another one noted that, "The Navi Mumbai airport and the Mumbai International Airport stake was sold to foreign entities, during Congress rule. Adani purchased that stake and made it an Indian entity. Simple."

A third one said, "Thanks to Modi’s influence, Adani has become a billionaire. So it’s no surprise he would say congratulations."

PM Modi Launches Mega Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two significant infrastructure initiatives in Mumbai: Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Phase 2B of the Metro Line-3 underground corridor. Emphasizing that “national policy” underpins his government’s political philosophy, Modi described the projects as milestones in India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

“These projects are not just concrete and steel; they are engines of growth, development, and employment,” Modi said, taking a subtle dig at the previous Maharashtra government led by the MVA, which he claimed had delayed such projects for political reasons.

He added, “We have been groomed in a culture where national policy forms the foundation of politics. Every penny spent on infrastructure is meant to enhance citizen facilities and capabilities. Yet, there exists a political stream that prioritizes politics over people, hindering development, fostering corruption, and derailing progress. The country has paid a heavy price for decades.”

Recalling Mumbai’s encounter with terrorism, Modi also criticized the Congress-led UPA government for its response to the November 2008 attacks, contrasting it with this year’s Operation Sindoor, which he described as a strong, decisive action by his administration.

What Chidambaram Revealed

In an exclusive interview with ABP News Political Editor Megha Prasad on the podcast Inside Out, Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said that he had considered retribution against Pakistan but was persuaded against it during high-level discussions.

He recalled taking charge as Home Minister on 30 November 2008, just a day after the attacks, and admitted that he was unfamiliar with India’s security architecture at the time. “I went in blank,” he said, acknowledging his lack of knowledge about intelligence capabilities in Pakistan and neighbouring regions.

Navi Mumbai Airport: A Mega Aviation Milestone

The NMIA, in its first phase, features one terminal and one runway, with the capacity to serve 2 crore passengers annually. Future expansions will add additional terminals and runways, ultimately enabling the airport to handle up to 9 crore passengers and 3.25 million tonnes of cargo per year, positioning it as one of Asia’s largest airports.

Spread over 1,160 hectares in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, the project is India’s largest greenfield airport and is being developed through a public-private partnership between the Adani Group (74%) and CIDCO (26%). The facility will be operated and maintained by the special purpose vehicle, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL).

Mumbai’s Dual-Airport Advantage

With NMIA now operational, Mumbai becomes India’s first major metropolitan city with two international airports. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which currently handles over 5 crore passengers annually, faces saturation issues. The new airport is expected to reduce congestion by 30-40%, cut flight delays, and open new aviation corridors across western India.