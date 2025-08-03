Malegaon Case: Acquitted Ex-Army Officer Alleges Jail Torture To Name Yogi, Rss Chief

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMalegaon Case: Acquitted Ex-Army Officer Alleges Jail Torture To Name Yogi, Rss Chief

Acquitted Malegaon blast accused Major Upadhyay alleges torture, solitary confinement, and political pressure in jail.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)

Ballia (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retd), recently acquitted by a special NIA court in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Sunday, claimed he was tortured in jail to falsely implicate Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and RSS leader Indresh Kumar in the case.

Upadhyay said the names of Adityanath, now Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Bhagwat, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Indresh Kumar were repeatedly mentioned by police during interrogations.

"From the first day, I knew I was innocent. I even volunteered for NARCO and polygraph tests thrice, but the ATS never submitted the reports to court," he told PTI.

Upadhyay, a native of Ram Nagar village in Ballia district, was arrested on October 28, 2008, four days after he was detained.

He said he faced severe physical and mental torture from the moment he was taken into custody.

"I was kept in solitary confinement for years. Officials pressured me to name political and spiritual leaders in exchange for leniency and early release," he alleged.

Upadhyay claimed he never visited Malegaon and had no connection to the incident.

"The investigation was politically driven, influenced by the then UPA government. Officers worked under pressure from leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, and Sushil Kumar Shinde," he alleged.

Though offered to become a government witness, Upadhyay said, he refused to give a false statement.

"I faced 25 charges. All were proven false in court. Justice has finally been served after 17 years," he said.

Upadhyay, who once contested assembly and Lok Sabha elections, said he has no political ambitions now and had contested only symbolically to prove his innocence. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
YOGI ADITYANATH Malegaon Blast 2008 Ramesh Upadhyay
