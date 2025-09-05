Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahmood Madani Welcomes Dialogue With RSS On Gyanvapi, Kashi-Mathura; Praises Bhagwat's Outreach

Referring to Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the Gyanvapi mosque and Mathura-Kashi disputes, Maulana Madani highlighted that such outreach needed acknowledgement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, on Friday expressed support for dialogue between Muslim communities and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and welcomed the recent remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on sensitive religious issues.

In an interview with ANI, an Islamic Scholar said his organisation had already passed a resolution in favour of engagement, stressing that while there were "differences", efforts must be made to reduce them. "There are a lot of ifs and buts... My organisation passed a resolution that there should be engagement. There are differences, but we need to minimise. We will support all efforts of talks. Recently, the RSS chief made statements on Gyanvapi and Mathura Kashi. His efforts to reach out to the Muslim community should be praised and appreciated. We will support all kinds of dialogues," Madani told ANI.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the Ram Temple was the only movement officially endorsed by the Sangh, although members are permitted to advocate for the Kashi and Mathura movements. He emphasised Islam's enduring presence in India, urged every Indian to have three children to balance demographics, and blamed conversion and illegal migration for imbalances, advocating jobs for citizens.

Madani also criticised the decline in the standards of political language and discourse in recent years. He asserted that leaders across the political spectrum, including opposition leaders, and state leaders, were using inappropriate and offensive language. Maulana Madni also credited the civil society of the country for foiling the conspiracy hatched by the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that if the incident had taken place in any other country, then there would have been a lot of chaos.

"First, the way those miscreants killed others after asking their names -- I cannot thank enough my fellow countrymen, whom I don't want to divide into Hindus and Muslims. They showed patience. It's true had it been any other country, who knows what kind of chaos would have happened. That's the beauty of India," Madani said.

"The biggest role in failing that shameful incident was of the civil society of this country. They understood that this is a conspiracy to make the communities living in this country fight and foiled it. This was a work bigger than Operation Sindoor," he added. Twenty-six tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by the Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
