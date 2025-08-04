Rahul Gandhi To Hold Press Briefing At 12:30 PM Today

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM today at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. Mr Gandhi has accused the government on many fronts such as the "dead economy" and also the Election Commission of doing "vote chori" in elections to favour the BJP.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged and that anywhere between 70–100 seats were manipulated to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had won the election, securing 240 of the total 543 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 99.

‘EC has disappeared’

Speaking at the party’s ‘Annual Legal Conclave’ organised by the All India Congress Committee’s Law, Human Rights and RTI Department at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on August 2, Gandhi claimed the Congress had “100%” proof of rigging in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling India’s election system “already dead”, Gandhi added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won with a “very slim majority”. “Prime Minister of India is Prime Minister with a very slim majority. If 10–15 seats were rigged, it would have been possible. Although our suspicion is closer to 70, 80, 100 seats. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how that Lok Sabha election was rigged,” he said.

“In the [2024] Lok Sabha, we won the election. And then four months later, we didn’t just lose, we were obliterated. Three formidable parties suddenly just evaporated. We started to look seriously for electoral malpractice. We found that in Maharashtra, one crore new voters appeared between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections and the bulk of those votes went to the BJP,” Gandhi said.