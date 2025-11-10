Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Leaders Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast That Killed 10, Demand Swift Probe Into Explosion

Leaders Condemn Delhi Red Fort Blast That Killed 10, Demand Swift Probe Into Explosion

A deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station killed 10 people and injured many. Political leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, M.K. Stalin, and Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a deeply disturbing incident, a powerful explosion ripped through a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing 10 people and injuring many others.

The blast, which occurred at a busy traffic signal, triggered panic across the Old Delhi area, igniting nearby vehicles and shattering windows.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as a deafening roar, with thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage. The incident comes just hours after J&K Police busted a transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arms.

 

Political leaders across the spectrum have condemned the blast and called for a thorough investigation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep anguish, stating, “Extremely distressing to hear about the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station. Initial reports suggest several precious lives have been lost.”

He demanded a prompt and thorough investigation, emphasising accountability for the lapse in a high-security zone.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said he was shocked by the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“Whoever is behind this heinous act must be dealt with firmly,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was “shocked and deeply pained” by the explosion and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“Visuals from the site are truly heartbreaking,” he posted on social media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called the blast “truly shocking” and prayed for the injured. Party spokesperson Susieben Shah also expressed sorrow, saying, “May peace and strength be with everyone affected.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the incident “painful and alarming,” offering prayers for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the blast “a tragic and serious incident,” urging a comprehensive probe and immediate security measures to restore public confidence.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was “deeply distressed” by the news and prayed for strength for the grieving families.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said she was “shocked by the awful blast,” offering condolences and prayers.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called the explosion “painful and worrying,” urging the Centre to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation.

“National security must be above politics. We stand with the government in ensuring justice,” he said.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening roar that "felt like the earth caving in," with plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed the explosion's intensity, noting that seven fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames, while the area was swiftly cordoned off.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
