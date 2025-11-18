Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala: Man’s Severed Leg Found On Alappuzha Railway Track; Police Launch Probe

Kerala: Man’s Severed Leg Found On Alappuzha Railway Track; Police Launch Probe

In Kerala, an officer of Alappuzha railway police station told a TV channel that the body part appeared to be a couple of days old.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 18 (PTI) A man's leg was found on the tracks at the railway station here in the morning, police said on Tuesday.

The limb was found by sanitation workers after the Alappuzha-Ernakulam MEMU was removed from the station to the yard, police said.

An officer of Alappuzha railway police station told a TV channel that the body part appeared to be a couple of days old.

"The inquest proceedings are going on. Thereafter, it will be sent for DNA analysis," the officer said.

He also said it will have to be examined whether there has been any incident of anyone getting run over by a train anywhere else.

"As of now, we have not received any information about such an incident," he said, adding that "this particular train runs on other routes also. So we need to find out from where the limb got entangled in it". PTI HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
