Kerala Confirms Another Fatality Of 45-Year-Old Man From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection

Kerala has reported another fatality from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection. A 45-year-old man, identified as Ratheesh, a native of Sultan Bathery, died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials confirmed on Saturday.

Doctors said the patient also had pre-existing cardiac problems, which complicated his condition.

What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by free-living amoebae, typically found in contaminated water sources, and is known for its high mortality rate. Kerala has reported a handful of such cases in recent years, prompting health authorities to urge the public to exercise caution while bathing or swimming in untreated water bodies.

Health officials are monitoring the situation closely, though they stress that the infection is extremely rare and not easily transmissible.