Kerala Confirms Another Fatality Of 45-Year-Old Man From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection

HomeNewsIndiaKerala Confirms Another Fatality Of 45-Year-Old Man From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Kerala has reported another fatality from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection. A 45-year-old man, identified as Ratheesh, a native of Sultan Bathery, died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials confirmed on Saturday.

Doctors said the patient also had pre-existing cardiac problems, which complicated his condition.

What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by free-living amoebae, typically found in contaminated water sources, and is known for its high mortality rate. Kerala has reported a handful of such cases in recent years, prompting health authorities to urge the public to exercise caution while bathing or swimming in untreated water bodies.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
