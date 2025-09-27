Kalaburagi Schools Shut As Heavy Rain Triggers Orange Alert; Kalyana Karnataka Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In the wake of heavy rains in Kalaburagi district, the district administration has declared holidays for schools on September 27 and 28. An orange alert is currently in place in the district. The Kalyana Karnataka region — particularly Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Yadgir — witnessed intense rainfall on Friday due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The downpour caused damage to crops, roads, and other infrastructure.

According to ANI, Kalaburagi Deputy Director (Administration), Department of School Education, announced the two-day holiday as a precautionary measure. Officials said more than 10 km of the state highway in Kalaburagi has been damaged. The heavy rainfall is unusual for the region, which typically faces drought conditions each year.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani announced that 2,500 food kits will be distributed to affected families in the district.

Kalyana Karnataka Rainfall Data

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported significant rainfall across the Kalyana Karnataka region: Sindgi (Vijayapura) – 6 cm, Hunsagi (Yadgir) – 5 cm, Kakkeri (Yadgir) – 5 cm, Kembhavi (Yadgir) – 5 cm, Chincholi (Kalaburagi) – 4 cm, Aurad (Bidar) – 3 cm, Bhalki (Bidar) – 3 cm, Devarhippargi (Vijayapura) – 3 cm, Humnabad (Bidar) – 3 cm and Indi (Vijayapura) – 3 cm.

Weather Outlook

According to IMD: “Southwest monsoon was active over North Interior Karnataka, normal over South Interior Karnataka, and weak over Coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at many places over Interior Karnataka.”

In Bengaluru, the IMD forecast reads: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28°C and 20°C respectively.”

