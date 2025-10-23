Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
JNU Students' Union Polls On Nov 4, Results On Nov 6; Election Schedule Released

JNU Students' Union Polls On Nov 4, Results On Nov 6; Election Schedule Released

For JNU Students’ Union Polls, the election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The election committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Thursday released the tentative schedule for the 2025-26 student elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and the results on November 6.

The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.

Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The candidates can file their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm.

The campaign period will feature school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The much-awaited presidential debate will be held on November 2.

November 3 has been designated as ‘No Campaign Day’.

Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm – with counting beginning at 9 pm. The final results will be declared on November 6, the notification signed by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant stated.

Earlier this month, the university constituted a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of elections and handle any disputes.

Last year, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP secured the joint secretary's position, marking its first win in nearly a decade. PTI MHS ARI

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
JNU
