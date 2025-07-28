Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Not Confirmed Yet’: J-K CM Omar Abdullah On Reports Of Pahalgam Attack Terrorist Killed In Op Mahadev

Amid reports of a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack being shot in 'Operation Mahadev', J&K CM Omar Abdullah welcomed Parliament's discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 11:42 PM (IST)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the reports that one of the terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack was shot in the encouter 'Operation Mahadev', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the development is yet to be confirmed. However, he added that it will be a good thing if even one of them is killed.

Addressing reporters here, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "It's not confirmed yet. It's a good thing if it's confirmed. From the day of the Pahalgam attack, whether it is the police, paramilitary, or the army, they are after them (terrorists). If even one of them is killed in an encounter today, it will be a good thing."

His statement came amid reports that one of the terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, was shot today under Operation Mahadev.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi earlier today said that the identification of the three terrorists killed in 'Operation Mahadev' near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar today is "in process" and will "take some time."

He confirmed that the operation in Harwan is still underway.

"Operation is still continuing. As per the interior reports, three bodies have been observed and seem to be neutralised. It will take us some time for identification, and parties are still inside," IGP Kashmir Zone told mediapersons.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Parliament discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

"Discussion on Operation Sindoor is fine, but before that, it is necessary to discuss Pahalgam. Recently, LG sahab said that there was definitely negligence in this. Intelligence and security failure played a role in this, so that should also be discussed in the Parliament, that after all, if there was an intelligence failure, a security failure, then who was held responsible for it. There will be a discussion on Operation Sindoor after that," Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further hoped for announcements on statehood issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"We are hoping that we will get something in this session. If we don't get anything, then we will talk after that. I will not go on strike, at least for now, as long as the parliament session is going on..." he said. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 11:42 PM (IST)
