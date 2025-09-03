J&K Floods: CM Abdullah Reviews Situation; Schools Shut, NH Closed Amid Incessant Rain

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K Floods: CM Abdullah Reviews Situation; Schools Shut, NH Closed Amid Incessant Rain

CM Abdullah directed the administration to intensify the ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising from incessant rains that have swelled rivers and streams across the Union Territory, officials said.

Authorities announced the closure of schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley for the day, as the weather department has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours, they said.

The chief minister chaired a meeting this morning to assess the situation, the CM's office said in a post on X.

Abdullah directed the administration to intensify the ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief.

"Hon’ble Ministers @JavedRanaa and @satishsharmajnk briefed on the situation in Jammu, while Hon’ble Minister @sakinaitoo and Advisor to the CM @nasirsogami provided updates on the situation in Kashmir. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow advisories, avoid vulnerable spots, and stay safe," the CM’s office said.

Although the Jhelum river and its tributaries are flowing significantly below the danger mark, water levels in parts of south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar, have risen sharply since the rainfall began on Tuesday, officials said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department said water gauges are rising and may increase further due to continued rainfall.

"All the concerned authorities are requested to remain alert and take necessary measures. The general public is advised not to venture close to water bodies and exercise caution. All officers assigned flood duties must immediately report to their posts," the department said in a post on X.

The heavy downpour over the past 24 hours also led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to landslides, shooting stones, and waterlogging at multiple locations.

"The highway has been closed for all types of vehicular traffic," officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions across the Kashmir division have been closed for the day.

"In view of inclement weather conditions, schools and colleges across the Kashmir division shall remain closed today, on 03.09.2025," authorities said.

Various examinations of Kashmir University and other universities in the valley scheduled for Wednesday have also been postponed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah J&k Floods Jammu Kashmir
