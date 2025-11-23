Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
INS Savitri Reaches Seychelles To Strengthen Maritime Cooperation And Launch Joint EEZ Surveillance

INS Savitri arrives in Seychelles to enhance maritime security, hand over spares, and begin joint EEZ surveillance, reinforcing India’s growing naval partnership in the Indian Ocean Region.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Port Victoria (Seychelles), Nov 23 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel deployed in the Indian Ocean Region, reached Port Victoria in Seychelles as part of its ongoing operational mission, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

The vessel received a warm reception from the Seychelles Coast Guard, reflecting the enduring mutual respect and strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to the Navy, the ship handed over essential spares to the Seychelles Coast Guard, "reaffirming India's unwavering commitment in enhancing the operational readiness and capabilities of its maritime partners, to ensure stability and security in the shared maritime domain."

During its port stay, INS Savitri conducted multiple harbour engagements, including professional exchanges, subject matter expert interactions and sharing of best practices with Seychelles Coast Guard personnel.

The ship was also opened to visitors, offering a glimpse into its operational capabilities and the maritime heritage of the Indian Navy.

INS Savitri, with Seychelles Coast Guard personnel, will now undertake joint surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone, an exercise aimed at strengthening maritime security and enhancing situational awareness across the island nation's maritime areas.

The deployment, the Navy said, aligns with India's vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' (MAHASAGAR) and reinforces India's role as a Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier on November 10, INS Savitri arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, and received a warm and ceremonial welcome from personnel of the Mozambique Navy, reflecting the deep historical ties and the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Later, INS Savitri also engaged in a joint training session with personnel from the Mozambique Navy at Port Beira in the Southern African country, boosting interoperability for future combined operations.

The training session included professional discussions on navigational aspects and effective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, along with hands-on experience in Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) drills, damage control and firefighting exercises.

The personnel from both navies also participated in a joint yoga session and a round of friendly sports, fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie and strengthening bonds both on and off the field.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Opinion
