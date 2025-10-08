Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Infiltration Decreased Along J-K LoC Due To Heightened Surveillance: BSF

IG, Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav also said that there are intelligence inputs that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir have not succeeded due to alertness of security forces and use of modern surveillance gadgets along the Line of Control in Kashmir, a senior BSF officer asserted on Wednesday.

To a question about the situation along the LoC in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Yadav told reporters, "The way BSF and Army have dominated the LoC through alertness and use of modern surveillance gadgets, it has ensured that the infiltration attempts have not succeeded".

"With winter about two months away, they (terrorists) will likely keep trying but because of our area domination, we will ensure any attempt is detected and neutralised," he said.

Asked about the number of terrorists waiting at the launch pads, Yadav said the numbers keep changing from time to time.

"All the terrorists at launching pads are foreigners.The number of terrorists there keeps changing. However, according to intelligence inputs and analysis, it has been generally observed that around 100 to 120 terrorists are present at any given time," he added.

Asked about Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist outfit joining hands with Islamic State terror outfit, Yadav said such developments are closely analysed by all the intelligence agencies.

"Based on that analysis, we carry out our operational planning together with all the security forces. It is in our knowledge and we are taking countermeasures on that." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Indian Army LOC Jammu Kashmir
