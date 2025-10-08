Air Force Day: CDS, Tri-Services Chiefs Pay Tribute At National War Memorial — WATCH

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Air Force Day today.

The tri-services chiefs, along with the CDS, laid wreaths at the memorial.

#WATCH | Delhi: CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi lay wreaths at the National War Memorial, on Air Force Day today. pic.twitter.com/sAaCJ0MoEN — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

CDS Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Singh, and other officials also wrote a message at the National War Memorial on the occasion.

Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and other officials wrote a message at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Air Force Day pic.twitter.com/dQNM0S5VmZ — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans, and their families on Air Force Day.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote: "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions."

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," she added.