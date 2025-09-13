Explorer
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal's new leader, Sushila Karki, after she was sworn in as the interim PM, saying that India is "fully committed to the peace and progress of Nepal".
"Heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Karki ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," PM Modi wrote on X.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
India
India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion
Advertisement