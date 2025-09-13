Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki

'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal's new leader, Sushila Karki, after she was sworn in as the interim PM, saying that India is "fully  committed to the peace and progress of Nepal".

"Heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Karki ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," PM Modi wrote on X.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
