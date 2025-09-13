'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal's new leader, Sushila Karki, after she was sworn in as the interim PM, saying that India is "fully committed to the peace and progress of Nepal".



"Heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Karki ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," PM Modi wrote on X.