From Operation Sindoor to Air India 11A Survivor: 2025 Becomes India’s Year Of Conflict & Crises
2025 was a turbulent year for India, marked by a military escalation with Pakistan following a terrorist attack, sparking drone warfare and treaty suspensions.
The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most volatile periods in India’s recent history — a time when external conflicts, domestic political battles, institutional scandals, and tragic public events converged to test the country’s resilience. From a military confrontation with Pakistan to fiery debates over major legislative reforms and shocking tragedies at public events, the year brought relentless churn across national life.
Cross-Border Conflict and Diplomatic Fallout
The Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 Hindu tourists set off one of the sharpest India–Pakistan escalations in years. India launched Operation Sindoor, striking what it described as militant bases in Pakistan on May 7. Pakistan claimed heavy civilian casualties and retaliated with intense shelling, triggering a short but dangerous standoff.
- Drone Battles and Treaty Suspension: For the first time, both nations reportedly deployed combat drones against each other. India also suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and halted bilateral trade, drawing international concern.
- Ceasefire Politics: While U.S. President Donald Trump publicly took credit for mediating peace, Indian officials asserted that the ceasefire resulted from India achieving its strategic aims — a claim that sparked diplomatic sparring.
Domestic Political Fires: Laws, Protests and Electoral Turmoil
- The Waqf (Amendment) Act and Nationwide Protests
The government’s overhaul of Waqf property management — including mandating non-Muslim representation and expanding state oversight — ignited fierce backlash. Opposition parties and Muslim organisations branded it unconstitutional. Violent clashes erupted in Murshidabad, amplifying national unrest.
- A Landmark Caste Census Decision
The government’s announcement to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census marked a dramatic policy shift, expected to reshape debates on reservation and political representation, particularly in caste-sensitive states like Bihar.
- Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Accusations
In August, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of collusion with the BJP, alleging “25 lakh fake votes” in Haryana, duplicate IDs, and deceased voters remaining on rolls. The allegations triggered protests nationwide and renewed scrutiny of electoral integrity.
Institutional and Governance Crises
- Asia Cup 2025: Anthem Error Turns Diplomatic Flashpoint
What began as a major cricket event in Dubai spiralled when Pakistan’s national anthem was mistakenly replaced by a pop track on September 14. The blunder sparked furious reactions, compounded by Indian players declining to shake hands with Pakistani counterparts. Later accusations of provocative gestures further escalated tensions, turning a sporting event into a geopolitical dispute.
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Lone Survivor In Seat 11A
On June 12, Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, ploughing into a hostel at B.J. Medical College. The tragedy killed 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground, marking one of India’s worst aviation disasters. A lone survivor in Seat 11A became a national symbol of hope amid widespread grief. Multiple investigations were launched, prompting calls for sweeping reforms in aviation safety.
- The Rise and Fall of “IIT Baba”
Abhay Singh, an IIT Bombay alumnus turned ascetic, became a sensation at the Maha Kumbh Mela — only to be expelled by the Juna Akhara within weeks for allegedly abusing his guru. Singh denied wrongdoing, claiming he was targeted by vested interests. The controversy sparked debates on the commodification of spirituality and the clash between modern identity and religious tradition.
Deadly Stampedes and Public Tragedies
- Bengaluru Stampede On June 4
Two separate crowd crushes — at Vidhana Soudha and outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium — cast a dark shadow over Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and dozens were injured as massive crowds surged uncontrollably, exposing severe lapses in planning and crowd management.
- Karur Rally Disaster in Tamil Nadu
On September 27, a political rally addressed by actor-politician Vijay ended in chaos as overcrowding and heat exhaustion triggered a deadly stampede. More than 40 people lost their lives, prompting inquiries into security lapses and the risks of celebrity-driven mega rallies.
Major Criminal Investigations
- Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: A Chilling Conspiracy
The killing of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya shocked the nation. Investigators alleged his wife and her suspected lover had plotted the murder, hiring contract killers. A 790-page chargesheet revealed a disturbing web of personal motives and betrayal.
- Attack on Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan survived a brutal stabbing on January 16 after an intruder entered his Mumbai residence. The attacker, allegedly an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, inflicted serious injuries, raising concerns about security vulnerabilities at high-profile homes.
- Digital Rights Showdown: The Sanchar Saathi Controversy
On November 28, the Centre mandated pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new smartphones. Critics across the political spectrum warned of surveillance risks and privacy violations. Amid growing backlash, the government rolled back the order on December 3. The episode reignited India’s debate on digital rights, state oversight, and data protection.