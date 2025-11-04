‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt

On the final day of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a fiery address in Darbhanga, urging voters to reject what he called the return of “jungle raj” under a new disguise. In a rally packed with energy and political fervour, Shah appealed to the people to vote for the lotus symbol to ensure peace, progress, and stability in the state.

Taking direct aim at the opposition, Shah said, “Those who brought jungle raj to Bihar are trying to make a comeback. The people of Bihar must stop them.” He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the state’s development landscape, citing the establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga as a milestone in Bihar’s healthcare growth.

#WATCH | Darbhanga, Bihar | "Goli ka jawaab gole se diya jaayega," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he speaks about the Pahalgam terror attack at an election rally. pic.twitter.com/gFhRHeGMCd — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

According to Shah, “Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi had ten years in power but did nothing for Darbhanga’s progress. The Modi government has fulfilled every promise it made.” He went on to highlight upcoming projects, including a proposed metro network that, he claimed, would give the Mithila region a modern facelift and drive new opportunities for growth.

‘Ram Temple Symbolises India’s Culture and Faith’

Shah also invoked the Ram Temple during his speech, asserting that generations of rulers and parties — from the Mughals and the British to Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav — had obstructed its construction. “The dream of the Ram Temple became reality only after Modi came to power,” he said, describing it as both a “centre of faith for millions of Hindus” and a “symbol of India’s culture and devotion.”

‘If Pakistan Dares, It Will Be Met with Shells’

The Home Minister sent a stern warning to Pakistan, recalling the government’s strong response to past terror attacks. Referring to the killings of civilians in Pahalgam, he said, “When terrorists struck, the Modi government entered Pakistan and destroyed their bases. If Pakistan dares again, it will be answered not with bullets but with shells.”

Bihar to Get Its Own Defence Corridor

Promising a major boost to local employment, Shah announced that Bihar would soon have its own defence corridor — on the lines of those already operating in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The initiative, he said, would open up thousands of jobs for young people and reduce migration from the state. “Bihar will no longer be known for migration but for contributing to the nation’s defence and industry,” he declared.

‘RJD Opposes Women’s Empowerment’

Continuing his attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah accused the party of being “against women.” He alleged that RJD leaders had opposed the women’s employment scheme and even urged the Election Commission to scrap the ₹10,000 assistance provided to Jeevika Didis. “This clearly shows their mindset,” he said, adding that “the Modi government has always worked for the dignity and empowerment of women.”